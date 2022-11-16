• Mission: Mentor Tutor Connection aims to enhance the academic, social and emotional growth of students in the community through meaningful connections with adult volunteer mentors and tutors. MTC does this by recruiting, training and supporting local volunteers to support students, while working in coordination and partnership with school districts.
The nonprofit tutors K-8 students in the Mountain View Whisman School District and the Los Altos School District, and mentors students at Los Altos, Mountain View and Alta Vista high schools.
• 2022 update: MTC executive director Carol Olson said she is excited about the new Youth Advisory Council, comprising two MTC mentees from each of the local high schools. They meet regularly to help MTC adapt programming and design new offerings.
“By elevating youth voices, MTC will be more relevant to the students in our programs,” Olson said. “YAC members are also gaining valuable leadership experience and building connections with peers at other schools.”
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: Mentor Tutor Connection will use donations to recruit, train and support more mentors and tutors to meet the increased demands for academic, social and emotional support of students during this challenging school year and beyond.
Location: Public schools in Los Altos and Mountain View
Founded: 1996 (as Partners for New Generations)
Staff: 3.75 full-time-equivalent employees, 183 volunteers
