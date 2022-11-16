MTC

Mentor Vivi Bardina, left, pictured with mentee Ingrid, is among the many adult volunteers who help local students through the nonprofit organization Mentor Tutor Connection.

 Courtesy of Mentor Tutor Connection

• Mission: Mentor Tutor Connection aims to enhance the academic, social and emotional growth of students in the community through meaningful connections with adult volunteer mentors and tutors. MTC does this by recruiting, training and supporting local volunteers to support students, while working in coordination and partnership with school districts.

The nonprofit tutors K-8 students in the Mountain View Whisman School District and the Los Altos School District, and mentors students at Los Altos, Mountain View and Alta Vista high schools.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.