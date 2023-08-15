Antiochian Orthodox Church of the Redeemer is scheduled to host its annual Mediterranean Food Festival Sept. 9 and 10 on the church grounds, 380 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos Hills.
Festival times are 1-10 pm. Sept. 9 and 1-8 p.m. Sept. 10. In addition to food, the event will include games, music, live entertainment and a raffle.
The Rev. Samer Youssef said the festival is the church’s way of thanking the community for its support.
“This lively festival will be a delightful culinary journey, featuring an array of delectable Mediterranean dishes, showcasing the region’s diverse flavors and rich cultural heritage,” he said.
Festival-goers will have the opportunity to take a guided tour of the church, which has been fully restored since a fire in 2002.
There will be a free shuttle service from the Bridges Community Church parking lot, 625 Magdalena Ave., to the Church of the Redeemer on both days.
