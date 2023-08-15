Antiochian Orthodox Church of the Redeemer is scheduled to host its annual Mediterranean Food Festival Sept. 9 and 10 on the church grounds, 380 Magdalena Ave., Los Altos Hills.

Festival times are 1-10 pm. Sept. 9 and 1-8 p.m. Sept. 10. In addition to food, the event will include games, music, live entertainment and a raffle.

