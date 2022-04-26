Three-time Emmy Award winner Janelle Wang of NBC Bay Area shared her 2022 Winter Olympics experiences with the Rotary Club of Los Altos April 14.
The station selected Wang to serve as its anchor reporting on the Winter Games in Beijing, transmitting her stories to local residents via the 5 p.m. news.
Wang speaks Mandarin, which enabled her direct access to many Olympic volunteers and staff, eliminating the need for intermediary translators.
Two Los Altos area reporters now hold top reporting spots on NBC Bay Area: Wang focuses on the Winter Olympics, while Los Altos resident Raj Mathai covers the Summer Games. Both left their young families behind for a month to report from abroad.
While in China, Wang had to submit to daily COVID testing before leaving her hotel. She attributed getting through the long days to her filming colleague, Robbie Beasom, who supported her scheduling needs in China. Shortly after arrival, Beasom led her to a tourist shop, where she quickly bought an Olympic mascot doll for her daughter, before lines got long.
The cold climate of Beijing and its surrounding area was challenging – the wind-chill factor brought zero-degree Fahrenheit days down to feeling about 25-degrees below, so cold that Wang said her eyelashes frosted and froze white.
Knowing the quarantine conditions and the inaccessibility of events, Wang did not expect to gain access to interview the medal-winning athletes. But she did bring home many of their personal stories and even interviewed the entire U.S. Women’s Figure Skating Team.
