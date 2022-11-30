11_30_22_COMM_morningforum_Wallace_Nichols.JPG

Walter J. Nichols speaks at the Nov. 1 Morning Forum of Los Altos.

Wallace J. Nichols, Ph.D., introduced the Morning Forum of Los Altos audience Nov. 1 to the many benefits of being in, on or near water – a phenomena he refers to as “Blue Mind.”

Nichols, a marine biologist, best-selling author, conservationist and self-proclaimed “turtle nerd,” pioneered the concept of Blue Mind, which acknowledges the physical, ecological, economic, cognitive, emotional, psychological and social benefits of being on, in or near water. Nichols’ research, expeditions and work as a guide have taken him to coasts and waterways throughout the world.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.