This month’s First Friday festivities, set for 6-9 p.m. Friday (March 4) in downtown Los Altos, include opportunities for dining, dancing, listening to music, browsing at galleries and shopping.
Organizers have scheduled 14 bands to play at various spots and storefronts, including Cool Fire at Veterans Community Plaza, The Wandering Acoustics at The Post, House Band at Enchanté Boutique Hotel, Eurotrash at Chase Bank, Sunday Seven at Le Boulanger, Pour Choices at Round Robin consignment shop and Fully Funded at the Assistance League.
Event co-chair Jamie Lucia said the bands donate their time each month to “create a joyous vibe in our community.”
“Come dance, sing, clap, shop, dine and drink on the first Friday of every month,” she said. “Please tip our bands generously – and better yet, our bands are available to hire for private gigs.”
Los Altos First Friday launched in 2011 as a project of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation to boost vibrancy downtown.
For the full band lineup, to donate or volunteer and for more information, email event co-chair Jamie Lucia at dr.jamie@sbcglobal.net or visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.