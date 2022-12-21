naitivity

St. William Church parishioner Marian Adams donated 130 nativity sets she had collected across five decades of international travel for a fundraising auction this month.

She had gathered the Christmastime scenes, which depict the baby Jesus with Mary, Joseph and others, since 1964. The scenes, also known as creches, feature local interpretations of the nativity from six continents.

