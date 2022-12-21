St. William Church parishioner Marian Adams donated 130 nativity sets she had collected across five decades of international travel for a fundraising auction this month.
She had gathered the Christmastime scenes, which depict the baby Jesus with Mary, Joseph and others, since 1964. The scenes, also known as creches, feature local interpretations of the nativity from six continents.
The largest, a 40-piece French collection of Santons de Provence, captures villagers bringing gifts of all kinds to the Christ Child, and raised $750.
The smallest, a matchbox that tucks Joseph, Mary and Jesus inside and depicts the three Magi on the outside, raised $23.
All of the funds raised, just over $8,100, will underwrite travel expenses for local teens traveling to World Youth Day, a Catholic pilgrimage attended by the Pope, in Portugal next summer.
