• Mission: In fall 2017, Los Altos Stage Company entered into a partnership with the city of Los Altos to manage and operate its long-standing youth education program, Los Altos Youth Theatre (LAYT). Each season, LAYT produces two youth musicals and one youth drama.
Throughout the years, LAYT has greatly expanded its capacity for providing quality educational experiences to the youth of Los Altos. The merger of LAYT into Los Altos Stage Company’s operations has allowed staff to leverage exist
ing skills and resources to improve the quality of LAYT productions and enrich the experience for participating youth of all physical abilities.
• 2022 update: Youth ages 12-18 thoroughly enjoyed their experiences and performed to enthusiastic audiences in LAYT’s productions of “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical,” “Clue” and “Xanadu.” LAYT’s production of Disney’s “High School Musical Jr.” ran for eight performances and closed last week. It will be followed by the troupe’s spring play, “Peter and the Starcatcher” and next fall’s “Into the Woods.”
During the summer, LAYT continued with multiple camps and productions. Access for all has been the central focus of LAYT-related programs. Three-week performance camps included “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” and “Matilda Jr.,” both for ages 6-12. In August, the “Heroes and Villains” musical theater camp for grades 3-8 celebrated characters from some of Disney’s most iconic musicals.
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: Like so many other youth education programs, LAYT and its camps continue a re-emergence from COVID lockdown. Assistance from the Holiday Fund will help ensure the organization’s ability to produce programming. LAYT staff members believe covering expenses, let alone generating profit-making revenue, will continue to be difficult for the foreseeable future.
Location: 97 Hillview Ave.
