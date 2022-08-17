Volunteers gathered recently to write more than 200 cards of gratitude for active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The activity, co-hosted by the city of Los Altos’ Adult 50+ Program and Daughters of the American Revolution, drew children and adults, who used stickers, colored paper, glue and scissors to craft custom-made, handwritten cards expressing thanks for the service members’ sacrifice in duty to the country.
The Los Altos Chapter of DAR invited the Adult 50+ Program to join in the card-making campaign to offer the community service opportunity as a way to introduce more residents to the Los Altos Community Center and to offer a new activity in its programming. The DAR supplied the materials and guidance on making and signing the cards, and the community center provided the room, funding and refreshments.
Participants included teens on summer vacation who attended with their parents to help, Adult 50+ Program members and their grandchildren, and Los Altos residents new to the activity. They wrote approximately 200 cards in two hours, doubling the goal of 100 cards.
The DAR shipped the cards to a service unit to express the community’s thanks and to commemorate service members’ sacrifice in honor of Independence Day.
