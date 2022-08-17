DAR

Volunteers with the Los Altos Adult 50+ Program and the Daughters of the American Revolution gathered recently to write more than 200 cards of gratitude for active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

 Courtesy of Daughters of the American Revolution

Volunteers gathered recently to write more than 200 cards of gratitude for active-duty members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

The activity, co-hosted by the city of Los Altos’ Adult 50+ Program and Daughters of the American Revolution, drew children and adults, who used stickers, colored paper, glue and scissors to craft custom-made, handwritten cards expressing thanks for the service members’ sacrifice in duty to the country.

