It was December 2011 in downtown Los Altos when Allison Leopold Tilley decided to walk into On Your Mark, a running store that would later shutter in 2016.
She didn’t know that she would accidentally sign up to lead a running group, Los Altos Runners, that would last longer than the shop itself.
“I’m walking downtown right before New Year’s, and they have this big sign in front of the running store that says: ‘Run groups starting in January, Monday 6 a.m., led by Allison,’” said Leopold Tilley, a lawyer with an interest in running. “I thought, ‘Wow, that’s odd, because I said I would love to run in a group on Monday at 6 a.m. There’s two Allisons who said that.’ And I get home, and there’s this email from them saying: ‘Thanks for agreeing to lead the running group.’”
While hesitant at first, she ultimately decided to take on the challenge. She figured it would motivate her to keep running, a passion she had found herself participating in less frequently.
“I’m not a particularly good runner,” Leopold Tilley said. “But then Tim (Fitzgibbon) agreed to be one of the running leaders. He’s a very good runner and coach.”
Fitzgibbon, a marathon runner and at one point a certified coach, had participated in a running group in San Jose, but he wanted a running community closer to his home in Los Altos. So, when he heard On Your Mark was looking for running leaders, he happily signed up.
“I thought it would be a good way to meet more people in the community,” Fitzgibbon said.
But the community-building took time.
“The first few months, I had nobody show up,” he said. “I would go every Wednesday morning, and sometimes you would get one person.”
Fitzgibbon wouldn’t give up on Los Altos Runners, so regardless of turnout, he and Leopold Tilley continued to show up every week. By August 2012, the running group built to approximately 45 active participants.
And as the years went on, Fitzgibbon and Leopold Tilley were seeing runners of all abilities and ages come out to join.
“It’s funny, because we’ve had some kids who started out in the strollers now running alongside their parents,” Leopold Tilley said.
And even through the pandemic, Los Altos Runners continued to find ways to keep members’ passion for running alive. When all the races were canceled, the group created its own marathon from Los Altos Hills to Half Moon Bay, with different routes and different length options to accommodate varying skill levels.
What Leopold Tilley and Fitzgibbon like most about Los Altos Runners is that it’s a community.
“We’re a running group, but we’ve become much more than that – like a friendship group, a support group, people that you can rely on,” Fitzgibbon said.
Los Altos Runners meets 6 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and 7 a.m. Saturdays behind what used to be A Runner’s Mind, the successor to On Your Mark, at 378 Main St. in downtown Los Altos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments