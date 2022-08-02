roy

Artist Doug Roy and his work, above, will be featured at the upcoming Fine Art at the Park Aug. 13-14.

 Image Courtesy of Patricia Rohrs

Oregon artist Doug Roy, a self-described “papercarver,” plans to show his intricate, stylized, whimsical, miniature art at the Rotary Club of Los Altos’ 47th annual Fine Art in the Park open-air art show, scheduled 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14 along University Avenue.

Roy is an award-winning artist whose work is part of a centuries-old tradition of creating miniature art. At different times between the 10th and 16th centuries, miniature art was created by the Chinese, Persians, Indians, Ottomans, Byzantines and medieval Europeans, who illuminated sacred manuscripts.

