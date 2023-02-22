A college student in the U.K. created a website in 2005 that allowed people to buy pixels of a webpage for a dollar – and he made more than $1 million in four months.
That inspired Los Altos resident Chris Vargas to apply the concept to the environment. Two years ago, the engineer came up with the idea of selling people acres in Colombia’s Santa Helena Reserve for the purpose of reforesting them.
“I remember thinking, if somebody can raise a million dollars for some average idea to pay for college, why not do something that’s actually really meaningful?” Vargas said. “So, we made a map of acres where you can pick an acre, buy it and we’ll even name it after you.”
To turn his idea into reality, Vargas reached out to conservationists Prudhvi Dharmana and Christie Burly to form ReWorld, a nonprofit focused on restoring land to create a positive environmental impact.
Vargas then partnered with Colombian architect Rosamira Guillen, co-founder of Proyecto Tití, a project aimed at saving the Colombian cotton-top tamarin monkeys. With Guillen’s help, ReWorld launched in the South American country.
“(Guillen) currently has a team of 16 people,” Vargas said. “I believe she’s got two or three biologists on her team. She’s got a couple of field engineers and she’s got a team of workers who plant a bunch of saplings out in the forest.”
With Guillen, ReWorld soon partnered with Proyecto Tití. Looking to build a biodiversity region on the reserve, Guillen will purchase thousands of hectares of land to protect the cotton-top monkeys once people contribute. ReWorld will help Proyecto Tití by monetizing its environmental impact through carbon credits.
“We know the more land we buy, the more carbon we’re going to remove,” Vargas said. “Carbon credits are like a mechanism for verifying and monetizing the removal of carbon from the atmosphere.”
The carbon credits, based on the amount of carbon the nonprofit removes from the atmosphere, can be sold to corporations that want to offset their carbon emissions. According to Vargas, the money from the carbon credits can help conservation efforts make a bigger impact.
Quantifying the impact
In the future, ReWorld hopes to help Proyecto Tití and similar conservation organizations navigate the world of buying and selling carbon credits.
For ReWorld, it is the ability to put numbers on the environmental impact that gives donors a more powerful experience with conservation.
“It’s a really personal thing,” Vargas said. “We can kind of give you a quantifiable impact score. We can tell you exactly what kind of change you caused on the planet.”
By tracking the growth of trees, ReWorld estimates it will remove approximately 250,000 tons of carbon over the next four years and deliver more than $500,000 of income to the area. ReWorld also tracks the biodiversity of the area and can quantify the number of cotton-top monkeys its donors save.
ReWorld launched its website in mid-December. Hoping to get more people involved in the initiative, Vargas reached out to primatologist Jane Goodall and singer Bonnie Raitt, both of whom agreed to endorse ReWorld.
“Their endorsement really helped traffic on our website and got people more excited about what we’re doing,” Vargas said. “We’re really, really lucky to have these two people who really believe in us.”
ReWorld now also offers the option of investing in a partial acre, allowing donors to keep within their budget while still making a meaningful impact on the environment, according to Vargas.
“Some guys can write a $100,000 check, which is fantastic,” he said. “Other people can write a $125 check. We’re equally excited about that, too.”
Vargas added that “ReWorld is totally volunteer. We all have full-time jobs but come together on nights and weekends to make this initiative possible.”
