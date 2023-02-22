vargas

Chris Vargas, above, is the founder of ReWorld, a nonprofit that uses donations to buy land in Colombia for reforesting, right.

 Courtesy of Chris Vargas

A college student in the U.K. created a website in 2005 that allowed people to buy pixels of a webpage for a dollar – and he made more than $1 million in four months.

That inspired Los Altos resident Chris Vargas to apply the concept to the environment. Two years ago, the engineer came up with the idea of selling people acres in Colombia’s Santa Helena Reserve for the purpose of reforesting them.

