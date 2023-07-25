07_26_23_COMM_AuthorAtBookstore.jpg

Los Altos resident Sara Fashandi displays a copy of her new book at a recent book-signing event.

After her older brother shared a childhood story at a family reunion in 2006, Los Altos resident Sara Fashandi was shocked by the wealth of family lore he held – and how much of it she didn’t know about.

That inspired Fashandi to compile her brother Mohsen’s childhood stories in her first book, “Message in a Matchbox,” a finalist for an International Book Award last year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.