After her older brother shared a childhood story at a family reunion in 2006, Los Altos resident Sara Fashandi was shocked by the wealth of family lore he held – and how much of it she didn’t know about.
That inspired Fashandi to compile her brother Mohsen’s childhood stories in her first book, “Message in a Matchbox,” a finalist for an International Book Award last year.
When Fashandi, who works in the medical device industry, began the writing journey, she took memoir writing classes at UC Berkeley to hone her craft. In the self-published book, she explores her brother’s childhood in Tehran, Iran. Fashandi recounts Mohsen’s perseverance as he struggles to help provide for his family from as young as 6 years old and follows him through his teenage years as he finds ways to fight life’s onslaught of challenges.
“I was actually shocked that we were so poor when he was born,” Fashandi said. “When he talks about his childhood, I felt like we grew up in two different households.”
Alongside her brother’s coming-of-age stories, Fashandi explores the dedication her parents had in providing a life and education for their children.
“(My mother) sewed and sewed day and night, just so that she could save money for us, and so that she was able to send us to college,” Fashandi said.
Living in Los Altos for 30 years, Fashandi noted that many young people here may lack perspective and gratitude for all that their parents do for them.
“I like young adults to read these stories just to know that their parents have worked hard to get to where they are today,” Fashandi said. “I want the kids to understand where their parents are coming from, and maybe have a better relationship with them.”
Fashandi described being shocked by how many similar stories and experiences to her brother’s stories that readers shared. She plans to write a second book to honor readers’ pleas for a continuation of Mohsen’s story after leaving Iran to attend college in the U.S.
Through learning about her brother’s life and more about her parents’ sacrifices, Fashandi discovered the importance of reaching out to family members to hear their memories.
“I encourage everyone to reach out to their parents and grandparents to learn from them, to ask questions about their lives,” Fashandi said. “Because once they’re gone, the memories and all these magical experiences they’ve had in their lives will go with them.”
“Message in a Matchbox” is available on Amazon, at Barnes & Noble, at other online book retailers and at the Los Altos Library.
