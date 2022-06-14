Inspired by India’s century-long fight for independence from British colonial rule, Los Altos resident Neerja Raman has woven stories of India’s struggle into her latest novel, “The House on East Canal Road.”
The book follows three generations of the Chand family in the Indian city of Dehradun. Raman said Dehradun was her childhood hometown – “it has some beautiful, large houses” – and she wanted her novel to be centered there.
Raman’s novel begins with Kishan Chand Das, who marries Radha, his childhood sweetheart. But in 1905, after building a fortune and making a name for himself, he leaves his family to fight against British rule. Each of Raman’s characters takes a different path in life, with many unexpected turns along the way – an aspect she wanted to highlight for her readers.
“(My characters) all do different things, but at the same time, they respect one another’s reasons for it. I kind of learned … understand(ing) one another’s viewpoints … was important to keep a family together,” she said.
Raman has published two previous books. “Moments in Transition” follows an Indian immigrant mother, Maya, and her daughter, Jeena, as they come to understand one another better. “The Practice and Philosophy of Decision Making: A Seven Step Spiritual Guide” is a business guide based on the Bhagavad Gita, a famous Hindu text. Although Raman noted that “Moments in Transition” shares with “The House on East Canal Road” the common theme of familial relationships, she believes the two novels are distinctly different in both style and feel.
Inspiration and influences
Even as a veteran in the literary field, Raman encountered a few challenges throughout the writing process of her new novel.
“(It was hard to) be objective; I tried to not give (the novel) my viewpoint. I tried to stick to the facts,” she said.
Ultimately, though, Raman believes she was able to overcome the difficulty by incorporating various perspectives into her characters.
Raman said she was inspired to write “The House on East Canal Road” because the way “India got rid of colonialism … is something that people haven’t talked about very much. We know a lot about the history (of British colonization), but not from the point of view of Indians of that period.”
Raman mentioned Chitra Divakaruni – an Indian author who once taught at Foothill College – and Jane Austen among her writing influences.
“(Their stories) both have … a little bit of everything, (such as) romance … and comments on society,” Raman said.
Aside from writing novels, Raman worked as a researcher at Stanford University as well as a director at HP Labs. She was inducted into the Women in Technology Hall of Fame in 2005 and named one of Silicon Valley’s Women of Influence in 2019, among other accolades. But even though she started her career in the field of science, writing has served her every step of the way.
As a scientist, she wrote technical papers.
“At Stanford … I started a blog on social entrepreneurship,” she recalled. “In those days, actually, blogging was a quick way to get your research out.”
Raman believes there is a crucial difference between novel and scientific writing. She wondered how her books would be received, something she said she has “never had a problem with in my technology work.”
“The House on East Canal Road” will not be Raman’s last novel. She has two more in the works.
“One is science fiction … climate change … (about) what would happen if we don’t take care of Earth. It’s kind of futuristic,” she said. “The other one I’m working on is essentially following … India’s first 50 years after (independence) from British colonialism.”
She added that the latter may end up being a sequel to “The House on East Canal Road.”
The “House on Canal Road” is available for purchase at archwaypublishing.com and amazon.com.
