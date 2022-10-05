Los Altos resident Dick Abbott has lived a remarkable 100 years and is still going strong, mentally and physically.
He was an avid golfer until age 95 and continues to be involved with his longtime church, Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos. He also has maintained a great sense of humor.
Abbott was born Oct. 5, 1922, in Long Beach into a military family.
“My father was a Navy officer, and every two years we moved, coast to coast,” he said. “I think I’ve been in every state.”
Following in his father’s footsteps, during World War II, Abbott enlisted in the Navy in 1942 in San Francisco, traveling to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, for boot camp. (“Inland – they were afraid the Japanese were going to attack the West Coast,” he explained.) His career as a naval mechanic took him to a variety of U.S. bases, and he spent two years in Brazil.
He married his wife, Ruth, in 1944. He bought his current home 65 years ago (“You can imagine what I paid for it!”), which he now shares with son Tim and daughter-in-law Marsha. Daughter Sheryl died in 2007. He has two grandchildren, Matt and Rochelle (husband John). Abbott’s twin siblings, Bill and Jane (soon to be 97 years old), live in the East Bay.
Since the passing of their spouses, Dick, Bill and Jane have enjoyed traveling together, including visits to Alaska, Yosemite, England and Italy. The COVID pandemic curtailed their plans for a trip to Egypt.
In 2015, he traveled to Washington, D.C., with Honor Flight, an organization that raises funds to sponsor military veterans’ trips to the nation’s capital.
Abbott was in retail for most of his career, managing shoe departments at Joseph Magnin, I. Magnin and Saks Fifth Avenue. Upon his retirement, he became a handyman.
For the past 55 years, Abbott has been an active member of Union Presbyterian. Over the years, he has served as deacon and elder, and taught Sunday school with his wife.
“I believe in the Lord with all my heart,” he said.
Asked the key to his longevity, Abbott said, “I always give the same answer – the Lord is working on me.”
He also had some lifestyle pointers.
“I’ve always lived fairly healthy – no smoking, no drinking, no fun,” he said with a laugh. “I’ve been a survivor – I can’t believe it myself. In six days I’ll be 100.”
Part of that surviving was recovery from a serious bout with COVID-19 in 2020. That story even figures in his friend Robin Chapman’s 2022 book “The Valley of Heart’s Delight: True Tales from Around the Bay.”
Abbott is still walking and driving – “very carefully,” he adds – “only to church and to the VA hospital, where they’re taking very good care of me.”
His 100th birthday party was held at his church Saturday, with approximately 50 guests, including family and friends.
According to Abbott’s church friends, “Over the years, Dick has served in several roles at Union Church, and he has brought his strong faith in God and commitment to the church to every task he’s had. Even now, Dick is still going strong in his church involvement, as a Deacon who regularly connects with each person in his region, as a mighty prayer warrior on the Praise & Prayer team, also participating in two Bible study groups, and encouraging the kids at Union to know God’s love for them, building up the next generation of faithful followers of Jesus.”
