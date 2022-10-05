abbott

Dick Abbott, a resident of Los Altos since the 1950s, is turning 100 today. He celebrated his birthday Saturday.

 Courtesy of Laurie Kurgas

Los Altos resident Dick Abbott has lived a remarkable 100 years and is still going strong, mentally and physically.

He was an avid golfer until age 95 and continues to be involved with his longtime church, Union Presbyterian Church of Los Altos. He also has maintained a great sense of humor.

