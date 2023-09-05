The last time Jill Underwood was featured in the Town Crier was in 1983 when she got the role of Helen Keller in the California Theatre Center’s professional production of “The Miracle Worker.” When asked in the article if she sought a career in theater, the then-11-year-old Underwood replied, “I hope so – if I can make it.”
Thirty years later, the Los Altos native has built a prolific career as a performer, having acted professionally for 25 years. Underwood now works behind the scenes at the Children’s Theater Company (CTC) in Minneapolis, Minn.
Underwood said she discovered her love for the theater while growing up in Los Altos. Her parents would take her to shows at Bus Barn Theater, occasionally venturing out to San Francisco to see a ballet or a touring Broadway show.
But what really inspired the young Underwood was watching her older sister take theater at Mountain View High School. She wanted to perform on stage just like her sister, who was, Underwood believed, “the coolest person ever.”
And that’s how at age 6, Underwood’s ongoing journey with the theater began. Her mom got her involved in Los Altos Community Theater, and her first performance was in a local production of “Mr. Toad Rides Again.” Despite only having two lines and being terrified, she adored it.
“I just got hooked,” Underwood said. “I loved it immediately and wanted to keep doing it, so my parents kept looking for other opportunities for me,”
As Underwood’s roles gradually grew bigger, so did her passion for theater. After earning her degree at Occidental College in Los Angeles, where she unsurprisingly majored in theater, Underwood returned to the Bay Area to work for California Theatre Center once more – this time as part of its permanent acting company. While touring with the company and performing children’s plays throughout the country, she found herself drawn to Minneapolis, a sentiment she tucked away in her back pocket for later.
Underwood went on to live in New York for a short while, and that’s where she met her husband, Andy. The couple then moved to southwest Minnesota to work at the theater company her sister started there. That’s where Underwood played the role of Stella in “A Streetcar Named Desire,” one of the productions she said made the biggest impression on her throughout her career.
“It was a great cast – we just all had really good chemistry and we all really clicked,” she said. “It really felt like we created our own little world that we lived in for however long that performance ran, and it all just felt very organic and natural.”
Telling stories
Although Underwood continued to act, she was also doing work in marketing, education and fundraising, dipping her toe in administrative work. She went on to do grant writing at the Guthrie Theater in Minnesota, then the Dallas Theatre Center in Texas. And remember Minneapolis? She finally made the move to the city to work at CTC as associate director of development. She’s been in that role for seven years now, primarily focused on institutional giving.
Just like with acting, Underwood said administrative work consists of a lot of successes, but also a lot of rejections – something she has learned to take in stride. She chooses to focus on the positive and has found a deep passion for the work she does, with her favorite parts including talking about theater and convincing people to support and invest in the company.
“What I love is that I get to talk about the work that we do and tell stories about the work that we do in ways that demonstrate (its) benefit to the families we serve and the communities we serve,” she said.
Underwood is also acutely aware of the importance younger people play in helping keep the theater alive, something essential to CTC, which centers on children’s theater.
“A lot of theaters are struggling and this sounds cliche, but the children are our future,” she said. “These are the audiences of the future and it’s really important to get them engaged and to reflect their experiences and to make them feel like the theater is a welcoming place for them, a place where they can take their children in the future.”
Currently, Underwood is working on a major project titled Generation Now, a partnership between the CTC and four culturally specific theaters to commission 16 plays and musicals. This year marks the third year of the partnership, and Underwood said commissions are rolling out.
“Now what we need to do is find funding to produce these works, because none of us are interested in just commissioning new plays and having them sit on a shelf,” she said. “They need to be brought to life in front of an audience in a meaningful way, and that’s a big focus of my job right now – to find funding to produce these works, not just in Minneapolis, Los Angeles, New York, but all over the country. So, it’s a big job, but it’s exciting.”
Underwood continues to work hard on the project because of her lifelong love of theater, a craft she said is constantly evolving. And these feelings don’t seem to be waning.
“I love all of the infinite number of stories that can be told (through theater),” she said. “I mean, we have not told all the stories yet; there’s still so many more, and as the world keeps changing, the stories keep changing. The stories that we’re telling now are so different from the stories that we were telling 20-30 years ago, and that’s really exciting to me.”
