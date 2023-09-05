09_06_23_COMM_Jill_Underwood_2.jpg

Accomplished performer Jill Underwood said she discovered her love for theater while growing up in Los Altos. Her parents would take her to shows at the Bus Barn Theater.

 Courtesy of Jill Underwood

The last time Jill Underwood was featured in the Town Crier was in 1983 when she got the role of Helen Keller in the California Theatre Center’s professional production of “The Miracle Worker.” When asked in the article if she sought a career in theater, the then-11-year-old Underwood replied, “I hope so – if I can make it.”

Thirty years later, the Los Altos native has built a prolific career as a performer, having acted professionally for 25 years. Underwood now works behind the scenes at the Children’s Theater Company (CTC) in Minneapolis, Minn.

