Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation opened its fall community grants cycle Aug. 29, with a total of $120,000 available for local nonprofits. All fall grants will provide general operating support to grantees.
“Unrestricted operating support covers the costs that program and project grants often leave out, like staff salaries and other necessary overhead costs,” said Nadja Jackson, LAMVCF program officer. “Also, it’s important to us to challenge the traditional power imbalance between grantmaker and grantee. Enabling our nonprofit partners to determine how to use funds based on their experience in the community signals the level of trust we have in them.”
