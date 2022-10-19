Town Crier Report
Fred Evans of Los Altos, a volunteer Community Emergency Response Team member, put his preparedness skills to work earlier this summer when he saved a man’s life while on a hiking trip to England.
Town Crier Report
While grocery shopping Aug. 23, Fred came upon an unconscious man lying in one of the aisles, two employees leaning over him.
Fred called for his wife, Patricia, also trained in emergency preparedness, and directed an employee to help roll the heavy middle-aged man over.
The man was not breathing, Patricia said, so Fred began administering Hands-Only CPR.
Patricia told one patron to call 999 (like 911 in the U.S.), someone else to find an automatic external defibrillator, and she took over CPR when Fred grew tired.
According to Patricia, “The AED was applied and every few minutes it instructed ‘No shock, continue CPR,’ so Fred continued.”
In approximately 10 minutes, the man gurgled and started breathing, though he was still not responsive.
The EMTs arrived one or two minutes later, Patricia said, and by the time they put the man in an ambulance, he was awake and still breathing.
“It really felt great when he started to breathe,” Fred said.
“It was Fred’s decisiveness and directions to bystanders (“Just open the AED and turn it on. It will tell you what to do”) that saved the man’s life,” Patricia said.
For more information on how CERTs help the community, visit resilientlosaltos.org and click “Core Groups.”
To be trained as a CERT member to protect people in the event of an emergency, visit losaltoscert.org.
