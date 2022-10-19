evans

Fred and Patricia Evans of Los Altos came to the aid of an unconcious man and applied their CERT skills.

 Courtesy of The Evanses

Town Crier Report

Fred Evans of Los Altos, a volunteer Community Emergency Response Team member, put his preparedness skills to work earlier this summer when he saved a man’s life while on a hiking trip to England.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.