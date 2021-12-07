Ten more Los Altos and Los Altos Hills volunteers received recognition for their community-building efforts during the 38th annual Los Altos-Los Altos Hills Joint Community Volunteer Service Awards luncheon Friday.
The honorees at the event, returning after a year off due to COVID-induced restrictions, were Ellen Barker, Sally Chaves, John Conover, Stephanie Dauer, Robert Elson, Kit Gordon, Ron Labetich, Jan McDaniel, Robert Pellegrini and Julia Zarcone.
Including this year, there have been 340 honorees since the event’s inception in 1983. Former Los Altos and Los Altos Hills mayors Jane Reed and Mary van Tamelen, respectively, founded the ceremony to honor unsung volunteers in both communities.
A 12-member committee, with six members from each community, selects honorees from nominees submitted by local nonprofit organizations. Town Crier co-publisher Dennis Young served as master of ceremonies of the event, held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Palo Alto.
Los Altos City Manager Gabe Engeland and Los Altos Hills City Manager Peter Pirnejad, both hired by their respective city councils this year, discussed the importance of volunteering to a community’s culture.
This year’s honorees were introduced alphabetically.
• Barker, nominated by Pathways Home Health and Hospice, responded to a Pathways ad for volunteers in 2003 and has been volunteering ever since. She was recognized for her compassion and “big, big, welcoming smile,” as a fellow volunteeer put it.
• Chaves, nominated by Mentor Tutor Connection (MTC), also is a regular volunteer with the Rotary Club of Los Altos. Her compassion was exemplified by her arranging for grocery deliveries to MTC families hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Conover, nominated by El Camino Health Foundation, serves as chairman of the
organization. He is known for his extensive experience with nonprofit boards. His leadership was described as “understated and inclusive.”
• Dauer has volunteered for numerous groups, including the Los Altos Educational Foundation, Los Altos Arts Docents and and the PTA for Gardner Bullis School. During her eight-year history with the Art Docents, she has taught more than 300 lessons, one supporter said.
• Elson, nominated by the Los Altos Hills Pathways Committee, was recognized as instrumental in making the pathways system what it is today. He helped complete a pathways master plan update. He is known as goal-oriented and an excellent researcher and communicator.
• Gordon was described as the “go-to” person for Los Altos Hills residents on issues of water management.
“She always brings a very professional approach to the discussion,” said one supporter. “Whenever there’s a technical issue, you can absolutely count on Kit to bring professional, engineering, scientific expertise to the table.
• Labetich has focused his volunteerism on helping and recognizing local veterans. He raised money for the installation of a veterans plaza at Foothill College and contributed to the Veterans Resource Center at the college. He was also instrumental in the renaming of the downtown plaza at Main and State streets to Veterans Community Plaza.
• McDaniel, a member of Los Altos United Methodist Church, was recognized for organizing Compassion Week. She started the event nine years ago as a weekend activity with a few projects and approximately 300 volunteers. It has grown to a weeklong event with 3,300 volunteers.
• Pellegrini, nominated by St. Nicholas and St. William Parish, has volunteered at the parishes the past 14 years. His various activities include participating on the St. Nicholas School advisory council and volunteering to cook monthly meals for senior parishioners in the Lunch Bunch program.
• Zarcone, nominated by the Los Altos Hills Parks and Recreation Committee, took on the difficult task of establishing consensus on the restructuring of Westwind Barn as a community barn.
She played a major role in expanding and refining recreation program offerings, supporters said.
Note: This story has been updated to correct an error in the print edition (it incorrectly noted the 44th annual event, not the 38th).