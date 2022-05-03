In a return to pre-pandemic traditions, the Los Altos Kiwanis Club is scheduled to host its 75th annual Pet Parade 10-11:30 a.m. May 14 on Main and State streets in downtown Los Altos.
The Pet Parade began in 1947, before the city of Los Altos was incorporated. Local business leaders, including Larry Nelson of Los Altos Pharmacy, who were part of the Mountain View Kiwanis Club, inaugurated the tradition.
They invited local families and their pets to parade through downtown Los Altos in colorful, matching outfits on the Saturday after Mother’s Day. It was so successful that a new Kiwanis Club in Los Altos was formed to manage subsequent parades.
“Especially for the 75th anniversary, we definitely wanted to get back to a full, in-person Pet Parade, after two years of modified, socially distant parades,” said Robert Henely, president-elect of the Los Altos Kiwanis Club and organizer of this year’s parade. “We are grateful for all of the community support Kiwanis receives, and excited to give back with this fun, family tradition.”
Pre-registered groups include many local elementary schools, two marching bands and community organizations. Spectators may line the parade route from First Street down Main Street and up State Street. Parking will be limited on State and Main streets beginning 7 a.m. on parade day.
Dignitaries in the parade will include Los Altos Mayor Anita Enander and Los Altos Hills Mayor George Tyson; the Kiwanis governor of the California, Nevada and Hawaii clubs; and the grand marshal, Los Altos Police Chief Andy Galea.
Registration to walk in the parade is open through Tuesday.
To register and for more information, visit losaltoskiwanis.org.