To honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., the Los Altos History Museum plans to highlight a less-known period of local history inspired by King’s activism for racial equality. The online program “Civil Rights in Early Silicon Valley: The Chicana/o Experience” is scheduled 7-8:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
Alexandro Jara will present his research on Mexican-American and Chicana/o activism during the 1970s and discuss how the local civil rights movement has shaped Santa Clara County politically and culturally.
A San Jose native, Jara is pursuing his doctorate in history at the University of New Mexico, with an emphasis on 20th-century U.S. urban and Latino history. He currently works as an adjunct lecturer at Santa Clara University.
Perlita Dicochea, communications and events associate and program coordinator at the Center for Comparative Studies in Race & Ethnicity at Stanford University, will open the presentation and field questions.
“The research Alex is doing needs to be told and shared,” Dicochea said. “There’s so much to explore, reflect on and consider the implications of, not only for the Chicana/o population, but for everyone.”
To register for the free program, visit losaltoshistory.org/ChicanaoExperience.