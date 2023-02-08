retrospective

The Los Altos History Museum first opened its doors to the public in 2001, creating a space where people could learn about local history and the local impact of world events. The museum looks back at some of the more than 50 exhibitions presented through the years in a new showcase, “The Past Shapes the Future: A Retrospective,” on display in the Main Gallery Saturday through May 28.

The diverse exhibition topics range from bikes to birds, water to women’s rights and apricots to art – some lighthearted, others thought-provoking.

