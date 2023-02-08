The Los Altos History Museum first opened its doors to the public in 2001, creating a space where people could learn about local history and the local impact of world events. The museum looks back at some of the more than 50 exhibitions presented through the years in a new showcase, “The Past Shapes the Future: A Retrospective,” on display in the Main Gallery Saturday through May 28.
The diverse exhibition topics range from bikes to birds, water to women’s rights and apricots to art – some lighthearted, others thought-provoking.
The retrospective complements the museum’s new multi-
media, technology-driven permanent exhibition, “Making Connections: Stories from the Land,” also launching Saturday.
“As a history museum, we don’t want to forget to look back as we move forward,” said museum educator Georgianna Shea. “We honor all the curators, designers, staff and volunteers who laid the groundwork for where we are today. The new permanent exhibition stands on the shoulders of the past changing exhibits.”
In the retrospective, visitors can view banners and panels from more than 20 exhibitions from the past 20 years and scan QR codes to view supplemental material and videos, including from the “Los Altos History Show” documentary. On a chalkboard, they can share thoughts on what the history museum means to them.
“It’s a playful analogue version of the high-tech displays visitors will encounter upstairs,” Shea said. “Instead of touchscreens, we have QR codes. Instead of an LED ring, we have a chalkboard. It’s the difference between high-tech, low-tech and no tech.”
Shea said she hopes the look back will bring fond memories to visitors who’ve been a part of the museum for years, and create new memories for visitors who come for the first time.
The Los Altos History Museum is located at 51 S. San Antonio Road.
