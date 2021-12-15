The Los Altos History Museum is “puttin’ on the Ritz” for its Roaring Twenties-themed fundraiser, “Dancing through the Decades: Entertaining the ’20s,” scheduled 5:30-10:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the museum, 51 S. San Antonio Road.
Decorated with period artifacts from its collection, the museum will be transformed with an art-deco-themed tent, where a classic silent film will play and a red carpet rolled out to greet guests. Top Shelf Big Band will play tunes from the ’20s, and dancers from Areté Dance Center will kick off the dancing with the Charleston. Guests may bid on 1920s-themed auction items, sip wine and cocktails at the speakeasy and dine on dishes provided by local caterers, supper-club style.
According to Fundraising Committee chairperson Kelly Davis, the event will launch a new tradition for the museum, replacing the long-running Crab Feed as the signature fundraiser.
“We wanted to come up with a festive theme we could build upon each year,” Davis said. “Focusing on bygone time periods provided that foundation. And by trying something new, we hope to attract people who haven’t been involved in the museum before.”
Proceeds will support the museum’s operating expenses for exhibitions, programs, events, collections, facilities and staff. A fund-a-need opportunity will raise funds for a unique component of the re-imagined permanent exhibition, the cornerstone of the museum’s displays. Now in development, the new permanent exhibition will feature cutting-edge technology, showcasing place-based storytelling and object-based learning.
Guests at the fundraiser will see renderings of the project, slated to open in early 2023.
“Dancing through the Decades” will comply with all COVID regulations in effect.
Tickets are $185, with an early-bird price of $150 until Jan. 1.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 948-9427 or visit losaltoshistory.org/Decades20s.