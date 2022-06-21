The Los Altos History Museum received an award last month for its outstanding building restoration of the historical Spagnoli Tank House.
In recognition of National Historic Preservation Month, the Santa Clara County Preservation Alliance hosted an awards night May 21 to honor individuals and organizations that have made significant historical and cultural preservation contributions throughout the county. The county’s Historical Heritage Commission nominated the museum for the award.
Museum executive director Elisabeth Ward, along with Donny Chu of DC Construction, accepted the award, which was presented by Chris Manning, chairperson of the Historical Heritage Commission. The county had awarded the tank house restoration project a $100,000 grant in 2018.
“I was so pleased to have the opportunity at the awards night to recognize DC Construction for their work in restoring this 107-year-old building, which was completed in 2020,” Ward said.
Built in 1915, the Spagnoli Tank House was relocated from its original location on Pine Lane in Los Altos to the museum in 1993. When its roof began leaking, the museum applied for a grant to have it fixed, as well as to restore some of the tank house’s architectural features, including lattice and cornice work and original-style shiplap siding.
In addition to stabilizing the structure and repairing the roof, DC Construction created special crown molding to match the historical look of the building. A crew hoisted the tank off with a crane and installed historically appropriate metal sheeting underneath.
The county once had thousands of tank houses. The one at the museum is among the few that remain standing, and the only one regularly open for school tours.
For more information on the restoration project, visit losaltoshistory.org/2019/12/tank-house-makeover.
