The Los Altos History Museum next month is slated to host Green Foothills’ executive director Megan Fluke and environmental advocate Lennie Roberts for a virtual discussion on how a committed group of people can create a positive impact on the environment.

“Green Foothills: Advocates and Activists” is scheduled 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 4 via Zoom.

