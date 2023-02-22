The Los Altos History Museum next month is slated to host Green Foothills’ executive director Megan Fluke and environmental advocate Lennie Roberts for a virtual discussion on how a committed group of people can create a positive impact on the environment.
“Green Foothills: Advocates and Activists” is scheduled 10:30-11:30 a.m. March 4 via Zoom.
“Youth today hear a lot about climate change and global warming and may feel there’s nothing they can do about it,” museum educator Georgianna Shea said. “Through this program we want to offer strategies to empower everyone, and especially the up-and-coming generation, to help save nature and the environment.”
Museum staff encouraged Green Teams from local high schools to crowdsource questions to ask Fluke and Roberts.
A legislative advocate with Green Foothills for more than 40 years, Roberts helped found the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District in 1972 and later advanced its expansion into San Mateo County and to the coast. She was the author and co-sponsor of Measure A, the Coastside Protection Initiative, and co-led a campaign for the passage of Measure T, resulting in the construction of the Devil’s Slide tunnel instead of an environmentally destructive, growth-inducing freeway bypass.
Fluke joined Green Foothills as executive director in 2013, developing and implementing the organization’s strategic goals and managing its operations. She won the Greenbelt Alliance Champion Award in 2017 and is passionate about civic engagement and the common good.
Green Foothills serves as a champion for nature and wildlife in Santa Clara and San Mateo counties through advocacy, education and grassroots action.
The program is held in support of the museum’s exhibition “Wallace Stegner: A Path to Conservation,” on display through March 5. Stegner was the first president of Committee for Green Foothills.
In the outdoor display, visitors can stroll the museum grounds and use their electronic devices to scan QR codes linking to audio and video clips of the late author sharing his passion as a conservationist.
The discussion will only be available on Zoom. Registration is required. Cost is $10; free to museum members.
