The Los Altos History Museum’s Aug. 17 program that focused on the stories behind the high-tech buildings featured in the exhibition “Building the Future: A Visual History of the Architecture of Silicon Valley” drew a packed house.
Given the widespread interest in the subject, the museum is bringing back exhibition photographer Richard Adler, joined by Perlita Dicoche, chairperson of the museum’s Diversity Advisory Group, for a discussion of the relationship between architecture and workplace culture.
“Conversations and Reflections: Building Silicon Valley’s Workplace Cultures” is scheduled 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 21 in the Los Altos Community Center’s Sequoia Room, 97 Hillview Ave.
In designing these new buildings, the architects and their clients attempted to re-imagine the workplaces they offered to their employees. Many of the new high-tech headquarters in the exhibition were developed from “the inside out” – that is, the architects and their clients gathered extensive data on how their employees want to work, then used that information to guide their design processes.
“We are interested in understanding how physical environments can foster collaboration and ignite creativity,” said Adler, whose photographs are displayed in the museum’s exhibition.
In dialogue with high-tech industry authorities, Adler and Dicochea will explore concepts such as the flex workplace, open format offices and other architectural design features on the contemporary work environment. How do these spaces affect the workers, their ability to collaborate, their well-being and their work-life balance? The panel will also consider how perspectives on work and where it happens have shifted in the post-COVID era.
Initially, Adler’s photography focused on capturing the dramatic exteriors of these buildings, which he believes are intended to communicate an image to the world. More recently, he has ventured into the buildings’ interiors, where the actual work unfolds.
“These environments have been expressly designed to facilitate both structured and unstructured activities,” he said.
In addition to supporting individual work, the buildings deliberately incorporate indoor and outdoor spaces that encourage informal interactions and unplanned encounters.
Event attendees will have the opportunity to view interior photographs of these iconic buildings not featured in the main exhibition, while also networking with fellow attendees over refreshments.
Admission is $10 per person, free for museum members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments