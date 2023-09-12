09_13_23_COMM_musumevent.jpg

This interior shot of the Meta campus is among many photos featured in a Los Altos History Museum exhibition on Silicon Valley architecture by photographer Richard Adler.

 Courtesy of Los Altos History Museum

The Los Altos History Museum’s Aug. 17 program that focused on the stories behind the high-tech buildings featured in the exhibition “Building the Future: A Visual History of the Architecture of Silicon Valley” drew a packed house.

Given the widespread interest in the subject, the museum is bringing back exhibition photographer Richard Adler, joined by Perlita Dicoche, chairperson of the museum’s Diversity Advisory Group, for a discussion of the relationship between architecture and workplace culture.

