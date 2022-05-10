The Los Altos History Museum closed its main building and gallery Monday as construction begins on the new, technology-driven Permanent Exhibition, slated to open in early 2023.
Until the reopening, the museum operations have moved to the adjacent J. Gilbert Smith House, mounting a series of exhibitions and setting up a gift shop. History Docents, alongside newly trained Teen Docents, will be on hand to offer visitors tours of the historical home during open hours, noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
The outdoor agricultural exhibition will remain open.
The museum also will offer a series of family events in the courtyard, tied to the Permanent Exhibition’s theme of stories from the land. They include:
• Rancho Day: Horsemanship in the Hills, May 28
• Apricot STEM Fair: A Tale of Two Valleys, July 16
• Train Day: Making a Town, Sept. 10
• Creek Fest: Playing with Water, Oct. 22
For more information, visit losaltoshistory.org.
