Nobuko Saito Cleary of Los Altos Hills is set to release her fourth documentary, “Dr. Bala,” which chronicles the story of a Japanese doctor’s efforts to improve medicine in Southeast Asia.
Saito Cleary, a longtime community volunteer who is active in the Japan Society of Northern California, is listed as producer of the film, which was an official selection in the 2022 Doctors Without Borders Film Festival.
For 12 years, Dr. Kazuhiro Omura, known as “Dr. Bala” – Burmese for “powerful” – has volunteered his expertise to help improve medical care in Southeast Asia. In many of the developing countries, a history of genocide, natural disasters and other crises has left medical care systems with a shortage of skilled doctors, infrastructure and supplies.
After identifying the needs of the systems – especially in the field of ear, nose and throat surgery – Dr. Bala set out to find a way to help by setting aside his vacation days to volunteer in the countries.
Although he has encountered many challenges along the way, his ability to forge connections, inspire and educate has created a remarkable outcome, according to the filmmakers. His work has transcended national borders by creating strong bonds among doctors and patients of a variety of nationalities, and has given local doctors skills and confidence to improve medical outcomes in their own countries.
His own direct care given to local patients has left a trail of touching human kindness that stretches across time and space, the filmmakers said.
The overall message of the film, the filmmakers added, is that each human has their own “bala” within them, and by exercising that power, they can connect with people and enrich each other’ s lives.
The filmmakers said they hope every viewer can walk away from the film inspired to find their own “bala.”
For more information, visit kobypics.com/drbala.