Returning in full for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, the Los Altos Hills Pathways Run/Walk is set to celebrate 20 years as a town tradition.
This year’s event, the first since 2019, is scheduled May 7 at Westwind Community Barn, 27210 Altamont Road. The traditional 5K and 10K courses winding through Byrne Preserve are slated at 9 a.m. and the family-friendly 1-Mile Fun Run at 10:30 a.m.
Event organizer and Hills resident Scott Vanderlip called the run a celebration of the town’s pathways system, “probably the most unique feature of Los Altos Hills.”
Unlike elaborate themes of previous years – from the 1960s-themed “Love to Run”-branded event in 2011 to 2005’s last-minute “Runaway Bride” theme inspired by a real-life runaway bride who staged her own kidnapping that year – this year’s race will commemorate “20 Years – Still Running.”
Vanderlip said the event this year “invites people to come back and connect with their community” after two years of pandemic. The race was canceled in 2020 and conducted asynchronously in 2021.
History
When the Pathways Run/Walk launched in May 2002, the town’s pathways were embroiled in controversy. The week prior to the race, the Town Crier reported on the town’s updates to its 1981 Master Path Plan map, “following years of debate and delays.” In the midst of the controversy – with many residents hoping to restrict the reach of pathways over concerns about privacy and security – the Pathways Run “was created to showcase some of our nicest trails and open space in Byrne Preserve. The Pathways Run/Walk is a celebration event for the town and nearby communities to discover and enjoy our treasured pathways systems,” the run’s website reads.
Vanderlip said the first year drew only approximately 120 runners for the 5K and 1-mile courses. (The 10K course was added around 2005.) In those days, the event had a decidedly more casual feel. The start/finish line banner was stretched between two ladders, and a single tent with a foldable table accommodated waters and awards. More recently, the race has boasted an estimated 500 runners, upgraded its timing system to use RFID chips (around 2015) and began collecting drone footage of runners (2018).
Even with increasing tech capabilities, the race is still a community event. Vanderlip said the festivities will be a “nice place for families to go out and reconnect.”
To register for the Run/Walk, visit lahpathwaysrun.org/registration.