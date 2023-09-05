A Los Altos Hills family’s outreach to help a relative with a rare genetic disease resulted in an annual event that has raised more than $1.25 million and led to positive change.
The 21st NorCal Walk-n-Roll for SMA (spinal muscular strophy), held Aug. 19 at Heather Farm Park in Walnut Creek, drew 350 participants and raised another $95,000 to fight the neurological disease, which takes away the ability to walk, eat or breathe.
Linda Shively started the event in 2003 in honor of her young daughter Jessica, who was stricken with the disease.
Marge Shively, Linda’s mother, also has been active. She noted there were no treatments for the disease when they first began their fundraising efforts. Now there are three U.S. Food & Drug Administration-approved treatments and 21 additional programs in development, several in clinical trials, in the fight against SMA.
Marge remains involved in the nonprofit organization Cure SMA, which has an overarching goal of curing the disease.
Jessica, who was diagnosed with SMA at 3 months old, died in 2005, nine days before her fourth birthday, but the Shively family stayed involved in fundraising and raising awareness.
“SMA was the No. 1 cause of death in infants then (2003), but because of the new treatments, it no longer has that ranking,” Marge said.
Currently, Marge is helping parents Svetlana Sargsyan and Tigran Kostanyan, who left Armenia for the Bay Area to seek critical SMA treatment for their son, 2 1/2-year-old Aleksandr. The family is barely making ends meet as they care for their sick child. To help the family’s cause and for more information, visit sveta.sargsyan80@gmail.com.
Among the SMA statistics, Marge pointed out that the disease affects one in 11,000 babies regardless of race or gender; there are 1,335 individuals with SMA statewide; and there are an estimated 790,764 SMA carriers in California.
Cure SMA has invested $84 million in SMA research since 1984. It invests in three research areas: Basic Research, Drug Discovery and Clinical Research. Eighty cents of every dollar raised is funding research, patient services, family support and awareness programs.
