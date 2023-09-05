09_06_23_COMM_sma.jpg

Marge Shively gathers local friends to help with SMA fundraising. Pictured, from left: (seated) Don McCauley, Laura Mozer, Ann Roper, Marge Meigs and Marge Shively. Standing: Pat Wolff, Bobbi Callison, Jan Halligan, Tigran Kostanyan, Julie Pearce and Richard and Ellie Moll. Helpers not pictured: Peter Meigs, Rory Kaplan, Judy William, Nancy Grippo, Angi Peck, Lois Rosenblum, Jeanne Spaulding, Annemarie Rosengreen, Judi Gentry, Janet Harp, Irene Ogawa, Marguerite Cardinal and Terri and Kenney Wright.

 Courtesy of Marge Shively

A Los Altos Hills family’s outreach to help a relative with a rare genetic disease resulted in an annual event that has raised more than $1.25 million and led to positive change.

The 21st NorCal Walk-n-Roll for SMA (spinal muscular strophy), held Aug. 19 at Heather Farm Park in Walnut Creek, drew 350 participants and raised another $95,000 to fight the neurological disease, which takes away the ability to walk, eat or breathe.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.