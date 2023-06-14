Dia Hemanth

Dia Hemanth has organized a virtual conference for high school students going through the college admissions process.

 Courtesy of Dia Hemanth

Los Altos High School student Dia Hemanth has organized the HighLite College Conference, a free, virtual conference for high school students to gain insights from incoming college freshmen about navigating high school and college admissions. The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The conference, a benefit for Jusoor, an international nonprofit with the mission to maximize the potential of Syrian youth through education, will feature admissions experts as well as incoming college freshmen from top colleges across the country, who will share their experience with student attendees.

