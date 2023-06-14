Los Altos High School student Dia Hemanth has organized the HighLite College Conference, a free, virtual conference for high school students to gain insights from incoming college freshmen about navigating high school and college admissions. The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The conference, a benefit for Jusoor, an international nonprofit with the mission to maximize the potential of Syrian youth through education, will feature admissions experts as well as incoming college freshmen from top colleges across the country, who will share their experience with student attendees.
Hemanth started HighLite to create a community of high school and college students who support one another.
Session topics for the day will range from admissions experts touching on brainstorming outstanding personal statements to preparing for the SAT/ACT and getting ready for college admissions, according to Hemanth, while college freshmen panels will focus on answering questions about high school courses, extracurriculars and college admissions.
HighLite organizers are requesting donations, all of which will support Jusoor. Everyone who donates $25 or more will automatically be entered into a raffle to win prizes including one-on-one guidance from speakers at the conference.
Hemanth volunteers with Jusoor’s refugee education program and high school program. Jusoor’s goal is to change the lives of 1 million Syrian youth affected by years of conflict by 2031.
Space is limited, so prospective attendees are encouraged to reserve a spot in advance.
For a list of conference speakers and panelists, visit the Instagram account @highlitecommunity.
