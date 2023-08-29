Confined by the walls of her home during her freshman year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Los Altos High School student Sofia Muliawan wanted something to do.
While pondering her options, the Los Altos resident remembered how she once volunteered with Grassroots Ecology. Online research led her to the nonprofit’s Youth Stewardship program, and more volunteer experiences followed.
Muliawan then teamed with Grassroots Ecology for her Eagle Scout project. In the spring, the Los Altos High senior became an Eagle Scout – the first girl to earn the honor with Troop 4030 since Boy Scouts of America began admitting girls in February 2019.
Along with demonstrating leadership skills, earning Eagle Scout status in Troop 4030 requires completing a service project. Muliawan built a water storage box to store the hoses that Grassroots Ecology uses at Byrne Preserve in Los Altos Hills.
“The beneficiary for Grassroots Ecology at Byrne Preserve asked for a new storage box for their water hoses because their old one was falling apart,” Muliawan said. “So, to make sure I knew what she was asking for, I made a few 3D renderings of the possible design I would build so we were both on the same page. And when she approved the design, I bought the materials and started building.”
Muliawan completed her project in late November 2022, which she then submitted to her scoutmaster and the council. After a conference with her scoutmaster and a few members of the Eagle board, it was determined Muliawan had done sufficient work to become an Eagle Scout.
“As the first female Eagle Scout in my troop, it does feel like a huge accomplishment, and it’s also great to see other female Scouts getting Eagle (status) as well,” she said.
Scouting has been a part of Muliawan’s life since she was young.
“My older brother has been active in Scouting since he was in elementary school, so I was exposed to Scouting even when I wasn’t directly involved. Later on, I joined Girl Scouts but found that it was very restrictive in the things I could do,” she said.
Starting in February 2017, when it was announced that BSA would begin allowing girls into the organization, Muliawan jumped on the opportunity. She helped create a sister troop, Troop 4030, to the previously existing Troop 30.
With Scouting in her life since she was little, Muliawan considers her status as an Eagle Scout to be a tremendous honor.
“Being an Eagle Scout is not only being a role model for all the younger Scouts, but also to follow the Scout oath and law in all my decision making” she said. “I had to set a good example as an older Scout in general, but there is an added pressure as an Eagle Scout since we’re expected to be a good role
Muliawan has plans to become even more involved in her troop.
“I want to try to be active in my troop, but admittedly it is hard to with all the homework and college (application) writing,” she said.
