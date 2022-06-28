The Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored 96-year-old member Janet Mosser as a 50-year member of DAR.
Outgoing chapter regent Donna Santistevan and chapter secretary Dee Miller visited Mosser’s home and presented her with flowers and a framed certificate to mark the occasion.
Mosser joined DAR in 1972 and has many memories of her years in the community service organization. She visited the DAR buildings in Washington, D.C., which encompass an entire city block, as well as the DAR Museum, which features 31 rooms furnished in the style of a particular period or region of colonial and early America, recognizing a specific state. She recalled how special she thought the state rooms were.
The DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Any woman 18 years or older is eligible to join if she can prove lineal descent from a supporter of the American Revolution (through military service, financial donations, food supplies or other support). The Los Altos Chapter focuses on local historical preservation projects, genealogy research, fundraising for a Foothill College scholarship fund, environmental conservation, service to veterans and other community projects.
For more information on the chapter, email LosAltosDAR@gmail.com or visit losaltos.californiadar.org.
