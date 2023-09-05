09_06_23_COMM_Katrina_Madsen.jpg

Marsden

The Los Altos Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is scheduled to host a presentation on the organization’s Find a Grave tool noon Sept. 15 in the Apricot Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.

Katrina Marsden, senior manager of the Find a Grave website, will speak via Zoom on “Find a Grave: What It Is and How to Use It for Family History Research and Preservation.”

