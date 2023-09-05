The Los Altos Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is scheduled to host a presentation on the organization’s Find a Grave tool noon Sept. 15 in the Apricot Room of the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
Katrina Marsden, senior manager of the Find a Grave website, will speak via Zoom on “Find a Grave: What It Is and How to Use It for Family History Research and Preservation.”
Many family history and genealogy researchers use the Find a Grave app and website to view headstone inscriptions from cemeteries across the country, honor a relative’s memory with a photo or life story or find clues for their genealogy research.
Marsden will cover the Find a Grave website and how to use it in different ways, what people can learn from headstones and why it’s important for research and to preserve for future generations, how to start research using the tool, how to prepare for a cemetery visit, how to photograph a headstone and how to use the app. She will also answer questions.
“My goal over nearly two decades at Find a Grave is to connect our worldwide community through providing tools that help them with their goals and also improve their experience by engaging them and honoring their work,” Marsden said. “Our community inspires me with their examples of selflessness and what they accomplish together every single day. At Find a Grave, we record, preserve, memorialize and share information from final resting places.
“We bridge and join lives together, whether connecting the living through our community or through connecting with those who have passed on, preserving records and remembering them.”
The Los Altos Chapter of the DAR will also host a Find a Grave Learning Lab 10-11:30 a.m. Sept. 29.
Registration is required, and more information will be sent out to attendees.
