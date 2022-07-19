dancers

Dancers from Los Altos Dance Academy received eight special awards from judges at the Dance Masters of America National Convention in Nashville earlier this month.

 Courtesy of Los Altos Dance Academy

A team of Los Altos Dance Academy students shone in the Dance Masters of America National Convention in Nashville July 3-9, placing in several categories and earning eight special awards from judges.

The team of 18 students trained and competed against thousands of dancers from across North America. The team and their families were invited in 2020, but they delayed their attendance until two years later.

