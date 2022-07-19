A team of Los Altos Dance Academy students shone in the Dance Masters of America National Convention in Nashville July 3-9, placing in several categories and earning eight special awards from judges.
The team of 18 students trained and competed against thousands of dancers from across North America. The team and their families were invited in 2020, but they delayed their attendance until two years later.
The LADA dancers, who ranged from as young as age 8 to recent high school graduates, performed 27 routines, including solos, duets and group dances.
Current titleholders from regional competitions underwent ballet, tap, jazz, acrobatics and modern dance evaluations in addition to an interview with the judges and a solo performance to be considered for a national title.
Los Altos High student Anna Yordanova was crowned 2023 Teen Miss Dance of America first runner-up; Santa Rita School student Nicole Yordanova placed as the Junior Miss Dance of America third runner-up; Gunn High graduate
McKenna Englhardt placed in the Miss Dance of America Top 10; and Pinewood School student Marika Okamoto placed 12th in her category.
Anna Yordanova, a LADA dancer since she was a toddler, enjoyed her experience in Nashville and looks forward to returning to compete in future years, including in Anaheim in 2024.
“I grew so much as both a dancer and person, pushed myself out of my comfort zone, and met so many incredible people,” she said. “I hope to continue my DMA journey by going back as a Miss Dance of America contestant, traveling to Anaheim with my team in two years, and continuing to soak in all the dance knowledge that I can so that I can reach my full potential as a dancer.”
One LADA group routine won first overall in the 12-and-under category and received the honor of performing at the convention banquet.
“The success of our students at DMA in Nashville was truly surreal after enduring these past few years together, including the 13 months we danced on Zoom,” LADA owner Jordan Micek said.
LADA, formerly known as San Juan Dance, changed names when Micek, a lifelong San Juan Dance student and later teacher, assumed ownership of the studio at 140 Third St.
“Our LADA mission statement, in carrying on the San Juan Dance legacy, is ‘Raising Good Humans through Dance,’” Micek said. “DMA was another outstanding experience they will add to their trove of lifelong memories, and they are all better humans for the growth and resilience they demonstrated as well as the deserved feelings of pride they were overcome with.”
