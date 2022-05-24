The California Parks & Recreation Society presented the city of Los Altos its Award of Excellence in Facility Design for the new Los Altos Community Center at the April 26 city council meeting.
Mayor Anita Enander accepted the award on behalf of the city from CPRS Region 2 representative Lauren Merriman.
The award recognizes exemplary design in newly constructed public recreation facilities. The Los Altos Community Center met criteria in more than eight areas to be eligible for consideration, illustrating the highest standards in planning, design, accessibility, usability and community involvement.
“Many people share the honor of this award, beginning with the city council members who had the foresight to purchase the property more than 40 years ago,” Enander said. “It took an incredible team of staff, community volunteer working groups and our architects Noll & Tam, contractors Gonsalves & Stronck and construction managers Nova Partners Inc. to complete the building. We appreciate this recognition of the building design by CPRS, and we know our community will find many ways to enjoy the center in the years to come.”
The 24,500-square-foot Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold equivalent community center – officially opened last October – houses dedicated space for senior, teen and kindergarten preparation programs, as well as indoor and outdoor community gathering spaces. Recreational classes and events also regularly take place at the center.
“From the project’s inception in 2017, the city council and staff implemented a diverse community engagement plan to create a space that represents the Los Altos community,” City Manager Gabriel Engeland said. “Actively collaborating with the various working groups, numerous commissions, surrounding neighbors and residents formed a center built by the community that everyone can be proud of.”
CPRS, a statewide organization representing 535 local parks and recreation agencies, annually recognizes excellence within the parks and recreation field.
The commemorative CPRS Award of Excellence plaque – a mosaic showcasing the Award of Excellence Seal – will hang for display in the Los Altos Community Center, located at 97 Hillview Ave.
