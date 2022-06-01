The Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored Los Altos resident Dr. Ed Yu with its Community Service Award and Los Altos Hills resident Badri Valian with its Women in the Arts Recognition Award.
Community service
The DAR Community Service Award recognizes individuals or organizations for outstanding volunteer service, including unpaid achievements in cultural, educational, humanitarian, patriotic, historical, citizenship or environmental conservation endeavors. The chapter selected Yu for the award for his “COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Yu” webinars.
Yu, a Los Altos resident, is a Block Action Team leader, Community Emergency Response Team member and local family practice physician. As the pandemic began and no one understood how it spread nor best practices for staying safe, Yu hosted a Zoom talk for his Block Action Team to answer his neighbors’ questions. The city of Los Altos then invited him to address the larger community, and Yu subsequently held regular webinars for the city’s Los Altos PREPARES program. Yu covered the latest on COVID medical science, safety, prevention and case data, and answered questions. He hosted more than 30 Q&A sessions before the need dissipated and the webinars ended.
Women in the Arts
The DAR’s Women in the Arts award honors a woman who has exhibited excellence in her chosen field. The award is designed to recognize women for outstanding achievements in the non-performance arts, such as fiber arts design and creation, fine arts, sculpture design and creation, music composition, literature and drama, authorship, artisan design and creation including, but not limited to, jewelry, metalwork, decorative painting and pottery.
The chapter selected Valian for the award for her contributions through her diverse artwork, which addresses social concerns such as poverty, sexual harassment, forced displacement and discrimination against marginalized groups, and engaging local communities.
Valian, a Los Altos Hills resident, is a participatory, interactive installation artist and painter. She studied fine arts in her native Iran, where she received several national awards for her creative techniques.
Freedom of speech and religion added impact to her artistic career after she immigrated to the U.S. years ago. The censorship, gender discrimination and inequality she had experienced back in her home country, and its contrast with the life she has lived in the U.S., encouraged her to find her voice and make a shift through her art.
She mostly approaches her art projects through participatory interaction in which she does not regard the final presentation as a goal but tries to conduct site-specific, public-oriented activities at a certain period of time. Performing “Pink Window” and “Smell of Coffee in Damascus” are prominent examples of her effort to engage the public community in her art projects.
Valian received the Santa Fe Art Institute’s Revolution Residency as well as an honorarium from Mozaik Philanthropy for her painting with a democracy theme.
The National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence.
For more information on the local chapter of DAR, email LosAltosDAR@gmail.com or visit losaltos.californiadar.org.
