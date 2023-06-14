viscusi

Gina Viscusi Elson, center, displays her Employer Support to Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriotic Employer Award, alongside Lt. Col. Christopher L. Elson, right, and ESGR representative John Fisher, left.

Gina Viscusi Elson, owner and principal designer of Viscusi Elson Interior Design and Rutt Kitchens of Los Altos, received the Employer Support to Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriotic Employer Award May 24.

The award, bestowed for “contributing to national security and protecting liberty and freedom by supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force,” was presented by John Fisher, ESGR Northern California representative.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.