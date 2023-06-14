Gina Viscusi Elson, owner and principal designer of Viscusi Elson Interior Design and Rutt Kitchens of Los Altos, received the Employer Support to Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Patriotic Employer Award May 24.
The award, bestowed for “contributing to national security and protecting liberty and freedom by supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force,” was presented by John Fisher, ESGR Northern California representative.
Elson is married to Lt. Col. Christopher L. Elson, public affairs officer, 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard and director of Discovery Challenge Academy in Lathrop.
She has supported her husband’s military career, taken care of their family and run her businesses and their household during his three overseas mobilizations, countless training exercises and state emergencies over the course of their 30-year marriage.
Elson is a businesswoman, mother, daughter, interior and kitchen designer, and equestrian. Born and raised in Napa Valley, she is an accredited designer who specializes in full-service interior and kitchen design.
For more information on Viscusi Elson Interior Design, call (650) 941-1170 or email gina@viscusielson.com.
