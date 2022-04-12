he Areté Dance Center is scheduled to host the Rise Up Ukraine Benefit Festival, a fundraiser for the people of Ukraine, 4-6:30 p.m. April 30 at the center, 979 Fremont Ave., Los Altos.
The event will feature Ukrainian baked goods, light appetizers, local wines, a silent auction, original art, information about the Ukrainian national dance (hopak) and dancing to live music performed by The Song Gardeners.
Tickets are $50 per person, and donations are accepted. Funds raised will support the Palo Alto-based nonprofit Nova Ukraine’s humanitarian work in Ukraine.
For tickets and more information, visit aretedancecenter.com/ukrainian-fundraiser.