Gather up those gently used stuffed animals and vintage kitchenware – Los Altos’ chapter of the national Assistance League and its teen organization, Assisteens, are collecting items for upcoming events.
Stuffed animal drive
When Shawna Schwarz, the supervising judge of the Santa Clara County Juvenile Dependency Court, connected with Assisteens member Maggie Byrne, Schwarz knew her ongoing effort to provide stuffed animals to children undergoing custody hearings would be a good fit for Assisteens.
“This is not a pleasant situation for kids to be in,” said Byrne, a Los Altos High junior. “After the hearings, they are allowed to choose a stuffed animal, and that really brightens up their day.”
“When children are facing the stressful, difficult experience of appearing in court for emotional family issues, being able to pick out a stuffed animal can sometimes take the edge off," Schwarz told the Town Crier in an email.
Schwarz told Byrne the court’s stock was running low, so Byrne is turning to the Los Altos community for help. The Assisteens are accepting donations of lightly used stuffed animals to send to the court – today’s the final day to donate.
Byrne said there’s no need to purchase new stuffed animals – instead, an old stuffed animal can gain new life if donated.
“We’re washing them before we give them,” she added.
Byrne donated many animals off her own shelf to the drop box outside the Assistance League building at 169 State St. in Los Altos.
“It’s very heartwarming how many people have reached out,” she said.
State Street Faire
The Assistance League is sponsoring a drive of its own in anticipation of its State Street Faire fundraiser April 1-3.
Members are accepting donations of gently used, vintage and high-quality goods 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the rear patio of their State Street building.
Assistance League representatives specified that they don’t want electronics, sports equipment or holiday items. They will accept jewelry, kitchenware, clocks, furniture and quality books.
The organization will sell the donated items at the State Street Faire, launching alongside April’s First Friday event. Nearly all of the proceeds – 94% – from the sale will fund Assistance League programs, including the Foothill College Food Pantry and efforts that serve underserved students in Mountain View and Palo Alto. The event will feature an 18-piece band the night of April 1, along with face painting and an interactive art wall on the Third Street side of the building throughout the weekend.
Debbie Dadok, the Assistance League’s vice president of resource development, said she hopes the Assistance League building can become a center of community.
“We have been really working hard since October to clean up the building and get it ready,” she said.
For more information on the Assistance League of Los Altos, visit assistanceleague.org/los-altos.