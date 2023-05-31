pianist

Pianist Eren Uzun, 10, is set to perform Saturday.

 Courtesy of Elif Uzun

Ten-year-old Los Altos resident Eren Uzun is dedicating his first solo piano recital to raising awareness of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

The free recital is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Mitchell Park Community Center, El Palo Alto Room, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.

