Ten-year-old Los Altos resident Eren Uzun is dedicating his first solo piano recital to raising awareness of earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.
The free recital is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Mitchell Park Community Center, El Palo Alto Room, 3700 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto.
A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey near the Syrian border Feb. 6, impacting nearly 18 million people, with more than 55,000 dead, according to humanitarian organization World Vision. Now nearly four months later, some families are still without homes and some children are still without schools.
Eren, who has Turkish roots, “felt a strong desire to contribute and raise awareness within our community,” said his mother, Elif Uzun.
Eren plans to play ballads from Turkish pianist Fazil Say and a Mozart sonata. A small reception will follow the recital.
“Let’s unite through the power of music and make a meaningful impact in the lives of those affected by the earthquakes, bringing hope and support to those in need,” reads the Eventbrite invitation.
