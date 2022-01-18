In the wake of the omicron variant surge, the Los Altos Town Crier’s in-person dinner and program honoring 2021 Los Altans of the Year Penny and Roy Lave has been rescheduled from Jan. 27 to April 19.
The staff of the Town Crier announced the honor in December. The Laves were featured in a front-page cover story in the Jan. 5 edition.
The only couple to have both served on the city council and as mayor, the Laves have been “striving for community” for 50-plus years.
Penny served on the city’s Planning Commission as well as eight years on the council, from 1985 to 1993. She helped start the Los Altos LEAD program, an educational opportunity for would-be future leaders to learn about the community.
Roy served eight years on the council, from 1974 to 1982. Among his many accomplishments, he led a city effort to purchase property that became Redwood Grove. He also founded Los Altos Tomorrow (now Los Altos MountainView Community Foundation) in 1991.
The event is scheduled for a 6 p.m. start at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave. Tickets are $95 each, $190 per couple.
Checks with names of attendees and “LAOTY” in the memo line may be mailed to the Town Crier at 138 Main St., Los Altos 94022. Capacity is 180.