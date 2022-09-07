Hidden Villa has been through a challenging summer and is working on ways to restore and heal.
One of those ways is honoring its commitment to fostering educational experiences and building connections to the nature, food and one another through its Environmental Education Program. Frances Reneau, 63, is part of a crew of Hidden Villa volunteers involved with the Environmental Education Program for schoolchildren.
As a volunteer Hidden Villa Farm & Wilderness guide of 30 years, Reneau introduces children to the joys of nature along the trails and working organic educational farm in Los Altos Hills.
Although no prior experience is needed to guide – all training is provided – Reneau is a retired ranger for the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District.
“It’s so rewarding that you get your own little group of kids and learn techniques to make sure they have the greatest time,” Reneau said of guiding. “I love it. The wonder and joy those kids are having makes you have a great time, too.”
According to Reneau, she has left “a little impression that hiking was fun, a positive identification with hiking and the outdoors – that it’s not scary.”
Unique about Hidden Villa is its “focus on making a community of guides” who have formed bonds, Reneau added. This happens during meetings before and after tours.
“It’s a major part of my life,” she said about her longtime volunteer work at Hidden Villa, “and will be as long as I can continue.”
When not volunteering for Hidden Villa, Reneau, a published author and Masters Swimmer of 25 years, can be found in a pool; co-leads Sierra Club National Outings with her husband, David Reneau; volunteers for Project Read at the library; is a docent for the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District; gardens; belongs to writing and book groups; and is learning both Spanish and Chinese.
Reneau encourages others to check out volunteering at Hidden Villa.
Volunteer orientation
Hidden Villa has scheduled an orientation for potential volunteer guides 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the preserve, 26870 Moody Road. If attendees subsequently decide they want to volunteer, all necessary training is provided free of charge. No experience is required.
Nature series
For adults who would like to feel more connected to nature, Hidden Villa’s senior naturalist, Garth Harwood, is scheduled to teach an onsite series of classes, the Seasonal Cycles Natural History Series. The series begins 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Hidden Villa.
September class topics include “What’s Really Out to Get You (and What’s Not)” and “Seeds Gone Wild!”
Having served as director of education at Hidden Villa for many years, Harwood, an experienced naturalist, birder, wildlife tracker and educator, has impacted the lives of many students, interns and volunteers.
“He’s a really good teacher,” Reneau said of Harwood, “because he knows a lot and also because he really listens to your questions.”
I was really excited to hear about these new natural history classes, as there are few if any such opportunities available locally, Garth Harwood is a wonderful and engaging instructor, and the classes in this series will be adapted for the season. I understand that some or all will start with an indoor presentation, followed by heading out onto Hidden Villa's wonderful trails to look for examples of the theme of the class. I was fortunate enough to take Garth's Beginning Wildlife Tracking class through Palo Alto HS Adult School several years back, and it was so full of eye and mind opening gee whizzes, that I took it again, soaking up more each time. These classes are so inexpensive that I've already selected four (there's a price break if you register for 4) and am considering a 5th.
I've been immersed in nature to the extent possible most of my life, but always learn more from gifted teachers like Garth. I hope many of my neighbors will take advantage of these fun sounding new class offerings.
