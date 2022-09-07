HV

Frances Reneau has been a volunteer Hidden Villa guide for 30 years.

 Laurie Schutters/Special to the Town Crier

Hidden Villa has been through a challenging summer and is working on ways to restore and heal.

One of those ways is honoring its commitment to fostering educational experiences and building connections to the nature, food and one another through its Environmental Education Program. Frances Reneau, 63, is part of a crew of Hidden Villa volunteers involved with the Environmental Education Program for schoolchildren.

(1) comment

Nature Lover

I was really excited to hear about these new natural history classes, as there are few if any such opportunities available locally, Garth Harwood is a wonderful and engaging instructor, and the classes in this series will be adapted for the season. I understand that some or all will start with an indoor presentation, followed by heading out onto Hidden Villa's wonderful trails to look for examples of the theme of the class. I was fortunate enough to take Garth's Beginning Wildlife Tracking class through Palo Alto HS Adult School several years back, and it was so full of eye and mind opening gee whizzes, that I took it again, soaking up more each time. These classes are so inexpensive that I've already selected four (there's a price break if you register for 4) and am considering a 5th.

I've been immersed in nature to the extent possible most of my life, but always learn more from gifted teachers like Garth. I hope many of my neighbors will take advantage of these fun sounding new class offerings.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.