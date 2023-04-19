Los Altos mail carrier Esther Spoulos clocked in for the last time March 31 after 34 years with the U.S. Postal Service.
She received a special send-off at the Los Altos post office on Miramonte Avenue.
Spoulos started her postal career in San Jose as a holiday mail processer in the thick of the season in December 1986. She became a mail carrier in Los Altos in 1989 and has stayed ever since, serving the same delivery route for nearly three decades.
She decided to join the Postal Service after encouragement from her father, who was also a letter carrier.
“I was going to junior college, but it just wasn’t for me,” Spoulos said. “My dad told me the post office was hiring for Christmas help and I should take a test. I did; it took some time, but I got called to come and work as letter carrier at the Los Altos post office.”
Spoulos said she made a career out of it because she truly enjoyed her job.
“I love the walking, the meeting of people, the challenge,” she said. “It was hard work, but I liked the idea of helping people, meeting people and just being outside – even in the rain.”
Spoulos’s appointed rounds have been marked by many achievements, including her status as a Million Mile Driver. As a Million Mile Driver award recipient, she has driven a million miles without even a fender-bender while delivering the mail. She has driven the equivalent of 40 times around the globe, all without leaving the city limits.
Over the course of her career, Spoulos has seen a lot of change and has profound memories of her service, including the yearly National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
The recent pandemic brought a sense of uncertainty, Spoulos said, but as a U.S. Postal Service carrier, it also brought people together and, in her role, she and her fellow carriers tried to deliver normalcy and stability the best they could in their communities. The yearly Stamp Out Hunger food drive, on the other hand, brought a sense of fulfillment and happiness.
Spoulos said she will miss her customers and her daily interaction with her co-workers.
In her retirement, she looks forward to spending time with friends and family, traveling, gardening, but mostly, she said, just enjoying life.
