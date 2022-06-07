Los Altos resident Holly Love recently self-published a children’s book aimed at teaching yoga while also providing lessons about protecting the environment.
Co-written with Shalini Soni, “Namaste Earth” has been available on Amazon since April.
“The book is all about children’s connection to nature and planting seeds to help grow their appreciation of nature – just how much the Earth supports us and surrounds us with beauty and just to stimulate an interest in taking care of the environment,” Love said.
Love added that each yoga pose represents a different way for readers to think about themselves in relation to the environment.
“As I do waterfall pose, my mind is calm and invites brave and bold thoughts about new ways to support sustainability on Earth, and we would hope that children reading that page would maybe think about new ways they can support sustainability on Earth,” Love said. “While I’m in Downward-Facing Dog pose, I become aware of a strong bond between me and everything around me.”
Love became interested in yoga when she was working as a pediatric occupational therapist and saw how much it helped her patients.
“I became certified to teach kids yoga and used yoga a lot in my occupational therapy practice, since kids really loved it,” she said. “Kids really benefited from yoga physically, emotionally, cognitively, just in so many ways. Through my work, I got into yoga for myself and had a lot of that benefit as well.”
Over the pandemic, Love and Soni taught virtual storytime yoga classes at libraries. However, Love said they couldn’t find a book that went beyond yoga poses and also detailed the connection between humans and the environment.
“A Tree pose is more than just balancing on one foot; it’s your tree and the tree gives shade and oxygen – it sequesters carbon,” Love said. “Trees are so important, and as children learn more about nature, they will be more interested in taking care of it. We couldn’t find a book like that, so we decided to write this book.”
Love noted that caring about the environment and teaching children to care about it is crucial because of climate change and other problems created by global warming.
“I think our lives depend on it,” she said. “Gosh, we can’t read the paper these days without an article about our dire situation. We need the next generations to take over and come up with solutions.”
While Love found the process of writing “Namaste Earth” challenging, it was also rewarding.
“Writing a book is a lot of work,” she said. “It’s a lot of detail. When I look at a children’s book, I think it looks so simple, but every word matters – and so does the choice of words and putting thoughts together. It really was a labor of love. It was very challenging but very exciting to write a book.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments