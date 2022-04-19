The Los Altos Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution and American Legion Los Altos Post 558 hosted a “Welcome Home” event April 6 for local Vietnam veterans.
More than 6 million veterans – living in the United States and abroad – served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during the Vietnam War era, from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. Due to the nature of the war and the public’s connecting the service members to the government’s policies, many veterans never received recognition or respect for their service. In 2012, the U.S. launched a 13-year-long commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War to ensure that every veteran, family, caregiver and survivor impacted by the difficult years in Vietnam experienced the nation’s gratitude for their sacrifices.
March 29 marked National Vietnam Veterans Day, and the state of California proclaimed March 30 as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day.
The local “Welcome Home” event drew 73 guests, including Vietnam War-era veterans. Speakers expressed gratitude for the veterans’ service. The veterans responded with heartfelt emotion and appreciation.
Bill Bassett, commander of American Legion Los Altos Post 558 and Los Altos resident, welcomed the guests and spoke about his flight home from Vietnam and subsequent discharge from the Army. He recalled the lack of any welcome when he arrived home and general lack of interest in his time in Vietnam, so he did not speak about his experience in Vietnam for 40 years. He shared what the “Welcome Home” event meant to him.
Bassett also thanked Mayor Anita Enander, the Los Altos City Council and the Historical Commission for granting Historical Landmark Status to the Legion Post Hall in recognition of its role in the city’s incorporation.
Donna Santistevan, regent of the Los Altos Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, thanked the veterans for their service and their families’ sacrifices during the Vietnam War era. She spoke of her ancestors’ service in the U.S. Armed Forces, dating back from the Vietnam War to the Revolutionary War, in which her Spanish forefathers assisted the American forces.
Setting her father’s veterans cap on the podium, Enander gave a moving speech about the importance of veterans’ service, and its resonance to her through her family connections. She remembered the 11 Los Altos and Los Altos Hills men who did not come home, and presented a proclamation that named March 30, 2022, as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day in Los Altos. Councilmembers Neysa Fligor and Lynette Lee Eng joined Enander at the event to support and thank the veterans.
After enjoying a pasta dinner hosted by the DAR and the Post, the veterans received recognition and special lapel pins from the 50th Vietnam War Commemoration program, of which the Los Altos Chapter of DAR is a Commemorative Partner.
After dinner, Col. Jennifer Ann Branigan Carns spoke about her career in the Air Force, her fellowship at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution and today’s Air Force.
American Legion Post 558 was formed in 1938 by World War I veterans. The Post meets on the first Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m. The Post focuses on services to veterans, community, and children and youth. For more information, visit calegionpost558.org.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. For more information, visit losaltos.californiadar.org.
Ann Hepenstal is a member of the Los Altos chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.