While cats are notoriously difficult to give medication to, dogs can be difficult as well.
Fortunately, dogs can usually be enticed with a highly favored food or flavor.
For dogs, it can be as easy as putting the pill inside peanut butter, cream cheese, liverwurst, lunchmeat, a piece of hot dog or wrapped in cheese or bread. Some dogs “know” the trick and eat the treat but not the pill, or refuse altogether. This can usually be remedied by first determining their most desired “meatball.” In addition to the previously mentioned foods, there are also commercially available Pill Pockets or thick pate cat food.
Before giving your dog the “spiked” meatball, though, give the meatball first without the medication until it is being slurped down with no chewing or investigation. This is best done before feeding a meal and may take several meatballs before readily taking the spiked meatball. Following up with an “unspiked” meatball is a good idea.
Some medications can be compounded (formulated) into a chewable treat or liquid. It is best to try flavored blank chews or liquid without medication first to make certain it will be readily accepted.
A few medications can be given as a transdermal gel. The transdermal gel allows the medication to be absorbed through the skin and can be as effective as those given by mouth. Methimazole, a commonly used drug for hyperthyroidism, can be given this way. A small amount of the medicated gel is rubbed into the hairless area on the inside of the ear.
For dogs and some cats, if the medication doesn’t taste bad, it can be mixed with a small amount of food. There are potential drawbacks to this. Use the smallest amount of food needed so that all of the medication is consumed, and hopefully it won’t discourage your pet from eating a normal amount of its food.
Avoid forcing medications
While it may seem odd, it can be easier to give an injection under the skin rather than force medication into the mouth.
Cats and dogs often don’t “feel” the needle stick, and if the medication is not irritating or cold, they generally are very tolerant of injectable medications. Pet owners squeamish about needles may be reluctant to learn how to give an injection, but it really is so easy and less traumatic for everyone compared to forcing an oral medication. Not all medications can be given as an injectable.
Forcing medication down your dog’s or cat’s throat can be hazardous for you and/or your pet and can hurt your relationship with your pet. For some dogs, any attention is welcome and they are happy to comply. Generally, giving a medication by mouth is most difficult, especially without an additional person to help. Between contending with teeth, claws and a cat’s ability to squirm away, it’s all a bit much.
With a small dog or cat, kneeling down on the floor and putting your pet’s back end between your legs will generally allow one person to hold the head with one hand and the medication with the other. Alternatively, you can wrap your pet up in a towel with only the head exposed to give the medication. Using a cat bag for a cat can be calming and contains the cat as well as keeps you from being scratched. Swiping the tablet through butter or margarine first can make it taste better. Using a “pill popper” can be effective, but typically only for a few times. Medication in a liquid form is usually easier to give than a tablet, and many medications that come as a tablet can be made into a liquid suspension either by your veterinarian or a compounding pharmacy.
While YouTube has videos on giving a tablet or liquid by mouth, success is really measured by how your pet reacts and feels toward you after the medication has been given. For pets that are tolerant, give them a treat after you are done and consider yourself fortunate. For those that run and hide when you reach for the medicine bottle and hide for hours after being given the medication, it’s best to find an approach less disruptive to the relationship between you and your pet.
Your veterinarian can review all of your options, provide sample flavorful chews, instruct you on giving injectable medications and provide tips on de-stressing the process for both you and your pet.
Dr. Kenton Taylor is a veterinarian with Miramonte Veterinary Hospital, 1766 Miramonte Ave., Mountain View. For more information, call (650) 962-8338 or visit miramontevet.com.
