Los Altos resident Jack Yang has organized a concert Thursday afternoon (Feb. 23) at his high school in San Jose to benefit the victims of the Feb. 6 earthquake that devastated parts of Turkey and Syria.
The concert is scheduled 12:20-12:55 p.m. at The Harker School’s upper campus at 500 Saratoga Ave. It will feature music by the school’s choir and Tri-M musical club.
