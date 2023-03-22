nolet

Nolet

A member of the Rotary Club of Los Altos has spearheaded recycling of lithium-ion batteries through Rotary Clubs by creating a turnkey project plan that makes it easy to hold recycling events.

The project’s founder, Clari Nolet, is co-chair of the club’s Climate Action Committee and serves on the Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group Board of Directors, which advises Rotary International on the environment, one of the Rotary Club’s seven areas of focus.

