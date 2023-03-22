A member of the Rotary Club of Los Altos has spearheaded recycling of lithium-ion batteries through Rotary Clubs by creating a turnkey project plan that makes it easy to hold recycling events.
The project’s founder, Clari Nolet, is co-chair of the club’s Climate Action Committee and serves on the Environmental Sustainability Rotary Action Group Board of Directors, which advises Rotary International on the environment, one of the Rotary Club’s seven areas of focus.
While presenting an initial goal of “cleaning out the junk drawers of America,” Nolet’s battery project plan enables Rotary Clubs across the U.S. to hold lithium-ion battery collections in collaboration with Redwood Materials, an electric vehicle battery recycling and manufacturing corporation founded by JB Straubel, former chief technologist and co-founder of Tesla. The effort is becoming a critical milestone in the U.S. domestic battery supply chain.
Lithium-ion recycling accomplishes three goals:
• Creates a circular supply chain.
• Reduces environmental impact of mining and transporting metals.
• Helps address the security of the U.S. supply chain for electric vehicle batteries and the electrical grid.
Nolet attended an event in Nevada Feb. 16 where U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm toured Redwood Materials’ recycling/manufacturing facility. During the event, Granholm announced a new $2 billion green energy loan from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program, which supported Tesla and other EV manufacturers.
Many of the batteries from first-wave vehicles like the Nissan Leaf and Tesla Model S are “just now reaching their end of life span and are in need of recycling,” according to transportation editor Andrew Hawkins. Recycled EV batteries and local collections of lithium-ion consumer batteries provide the nickel, cobalt and copper used for new batteries in the circular supply chain.
Used lithium-ion batteries appropriate for recycling are also found in laptops, cellphones, tablets, electronics, toys, wireless headphones, handheld power tools, appliances and digital cameras, among other items. The word “Lithium” or “Li-ion” is printed on the batteries. They must be processed by certified battery electronics recyclers, not placed in municipal recycling bins.
January’s Rotarian magazine published an article describing Nolet’s lithium-ion battery recycling program and how it created interest in Rotary Clubs and Rotary Districts across the country.
Two local Rotary Club recycling events are planned for the spring and fall. More than 40 people were trained in February to supervise the events, and Rotary Clubs nationwide are on track to hold hundreds of such events in 2023.
Marlene Cowan is a member of the Rotary Club of Los Altos. For more information, visit losaltosrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments