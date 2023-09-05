Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Los Altos resident Margaret Chiu Greanias has always loved picture books, but having kids helped push her to finally create and publish one in 2018. She has since earned critical acclaim for her work and is scheduled to release her fourth picture book, “How This Book Got Red,” Oct. 1 with Sourcebooks Jabberwocky.
Written by Greanias and illustrated by Melissa Iwai, the story follows Red, a red panda living in a world dominated by giant pandas, who is dismayed to find out that there are no books about red pandas like her. That leads her to create the representation she wants to see by writing her own book but must first overcome feelings of self-doubt.
Greanias’ inspiration for her upcoming book stems from her own experience growing up and not seeing many people who looked like her in media and literature.
“I grew up in the ’70s and ’80s when there really wasn’t much Asian representation anywhere in media and in books,” she said. “I mean, I definitely related to books and media that I grew up with on a human level, but not seeing myself reflected back in books – I didn’t realize how big of an impact that had on me until probably the last five to 10 years, when there started to become this movement called We Need Diverse Books.”
We Need Diverse Books is a nonprofit grassroots organization aimed at helping spread children’s books that depict diverse stories. The more Greanias learned about the organization, the more she realized just how much she was affected by not seeing any representations of herself in the media when she was a child – and how she wanted to change that.
Using pandas turned out to be the ideal way for Greanias to express these feelings and topics in a digestible way for children. In her newest book, she creates a world that reflects our own, where some groups are overrepresented and others simply long to be appreciated.
“Even though they’re both pandas, one is way more popular than the other and one gets way more attention than the other,” she said. “Even though red pandas are more endangered and threatened than giant pandas, giant pandas get way more support and people know them more.”
Diverse representation
Greanias said she wants her story to resonate with all kinds of people by depicting the impact representation can have on a person or community, and how nuanced that can be. Employing animals allows her to do this, not limiting her to portraying only one specific experience.
“The nice thing about using animals is that it doesn’t have to just be about Asian or Chinese or Taiwanese Americans – it can be about anyone” she said. “And not even just about ethnicity, it can be about disabilities or just being different.”
Ultimately, Greanias wants both parents and children to understand the importance of diverse representation and having depictions of yourself in books and media. She also aspires to encourage children to be the change they want to see – just like Red.
“I hope that parents will take away why representation is so important and why there should be lots of different books about different groups of people, because no one character can represent everyone,” Greanias said. “And I hope that kids will take away that if they don’t feel like they see themselves in a book, that they can write their own or they can ask for a book that’s more representative of them.”
“How This Book Got Red” is available for preorder locally at Linden Tree Books in Los Altos and online. Greanias said those who preorder from Linden Tree will get a signed personalized copy of the book and a free print.
Greanias is visiting Los Altos 11 a.m. Oct. 1 to do a book launch at Linden Tree, 265 State St. The free event also includes local author Darshana Khiani’s book launch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments