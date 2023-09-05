09_06_23_COMM_ChildrensAuthor_ArtPrint LindenTree.jpg

“How This Book Got Red” is written by Los Altos resident Margaret Chiu Greanias and illustrated by Melissa Iwai, who includes a familiar Los Altos retailer.

 Illustration by Melissa Iwai

Los Altos resident Margaret Chiu Greanias has always loved picture books, but having kids helped push her to finally create and publish one in 2018. She has since earned critical acclaim for her work and is scheduled to release her fourth picture book, “How This Book Got Red,” Oct. 1 with Sourcebooks Jabberwocky.

Written by Greanias and illustrated by Melissa Iwai, the story follows Red, a red panda living in a world dominated by giant pandas, who is dismayed to find out that there are no books about red pandas like her. That leads her to create the representation she wants to see by writing her own book but must first overcome feelings of self-doubt.

09_06_23_COMM_ChildrensAuthor_MargaretChiuGreanias_ByErinSloanPhotography.jpg

Los Altos resident Margaret Chiu Greanias is scheduled to release her fourth picture book Oct. 1.
09_06_23_COMM_ChildrensAuthor_book_cover.jpg

“How This Book Got Red” will be released Oct. 1 with Sourcebooks Jabberwocky. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.