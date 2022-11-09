rotary

Rotary Club of Los Altos members celebrate award winner Allart Ligtenberg, center. Pictured next to Ligtenberg, with flowers, is his wife, Ineke.

 Charles Lindauer/Rotary Club of Los Altos

Rotary International recently honored Los Altos resident and longtime Rotarian Allart Ligtenberg with its Service Above Self award.

Rotary International, 1.4 million members strong, bestows the organization’s highest recognition annually on a select group of volunteers who devote their time and talents to helping people in need.

