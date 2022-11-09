Rotary International recently honored Los Altos resident and longtime Rotarian Allart Ligtenberg with its Service Above Self award.
Rotary International, 1.4 million members strong, bestows the organization’s highest recognition annually on a select group of volunteers who devote their time and talents to helping people in need.
A crowd of 100 attended a Rotary Club of Los Altos tribute to Ligtenberg Oct. 27, including friends from around the world. Los Altos Mayor Anita Enander declared it “Allart Ligtenberg Day,” and Sridhar Khatri, Nepal’s ambassador to the U.S., sent congratulations.
A legacy of service
Since Ligtenberg, a retired HP engineer, joined the Rotary Club in 2002, he has written and overseen 22 grants aimed at improving life, health and living conditions in several developing countries on three continents.
After HP transferred him to India, Ligtenberg and wife Ineke grew to love trekking, and they witnessed the extreme poverty of villagers in the mountains of Nepal. After learning the technique of solar cooking, the couple began traveling to Nepal for three months each year, where they introduced solar cook stoves to improve the health of Nepalis living in the Himalayas. After residents of remote villages were trained in solar technology, both the search for firewood and the eye infections resulting from indoor cooking decreased. The Ligtenbergs still have the simple cardboard solar stoves available for those who want to share the life-changing but elementary technology.
Ligtenberg also empowered women by teaching water pasteurization with small, low-tech Water Pasteurization Indicators, tubes assembled by high school students and powered by solar energy. He thus helped eliminated the hours women and children had traditionally spent hauling clean water to their villages.
For former sex workers, he created new income-producing jobs making agricultural briquettes for heat, making clothing and staffing child care facilities.
When the swarm of 2011-2015 earthquakes in the northern Himalayas reduced villagers’ shelters to rubble, Ligtenberg brought construction engineers to the region to demonstrate techniques for earthquake-resistant homes.
Recognizing that the neonatal mortality rate is high in Nepalese villages – approximately 11-18% – where 80% of births occur at home without the assistance of trained birth attendants, Ligtenberg coordinated several grants to rebuild 16 birthing clinics destroyed by earthquakes and to train 19 birth attendants. He spoke at the Safe Motherhood Conference, attended by 500 Nepalese government officials and health-care assistants for women in Kathmandu. There, Ligtenberg taught prevention of mother-to-child HIV/AIDS during birth and breast-feeding.
Ligtenberg also organized grants and helped rebuild an Indonesian fishing fleet after the 2004 tsunami that destroyed the fishermen’s village and economy, through numerous World Community Service Rotary grants.
In addition, the Ligtenbergs have introduced solar cooking techniques to various villages in Mexico and South and Central America.
In Africa, Ligtenberg has participated for decades in the Los Altos Rotary AIDS Project, which presents lifesaving instruction on HIV/AIDS prevention to villagers in Liberia and Kenya.
Los Altos residents can meet the Ligtenbergs at the Rotary Club of Los Altos’ annual Fine Art in the Park fundraiser, where they demonstrate solar cookers at the main entrance to the event.
To donate to Rotary’s worldwide service projects and for more information, visit losaltosrotary.org.
Marlene Cowan is a member of the Rotary Club of Los Altos.
